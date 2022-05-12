UPDATE: The boil advisory that was issued for parts of Denham Springs on Wednesday has been lifted, as of Friday morning, according to Ward Two Water District.
ORIGINAL STORY
A boil advisory is in effect for parts of Denham Springs after crews had to repair a broken water main, according to Ward Two Water District.
Officials said the water main on Arnold Road (LA Highway 1025) was damaged Wednesday but repaired that same day.
While making these repairs, the water pressure dropped below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health, which requires all water systems to issue a boil advisory if the water pressure dips below that standard.
Officials said the advisory will be in effect until the Department of Health determines that "samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe." Samples were slated to be collected Thursday morning.
The advisory impacts customers on Arnold Road from LA Highway 16 to 9045 Arnold Road and any side streets in between, excluding those on Myers Road.
It also includes customers in the following areas: Those north of Arnold Road on LA Highway 16 before Beaver Creek canal and those on LA Highway 16 across from Arnold Road from the addresses of 32327 LA Highway 16 to 32389 LA Highway 16.
Those with questions about the boil advisory can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188 or visit website www.ward2water.com and click “Boil Advisories."
