On the early evening of Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, Canadian National Railroad reported that an Eastbound locomotive had struck a pedestrian East of Summer St.
Denham Springs Police responded to the scene and found that the pedestrian had apparently been killed instantly.
Train personnel reported to officers that the pedestrian was walking Westbound on the North rail, as if on a tightrope, with his head down and possibly wearing earbuds prior to being struck; he never responded to horn blasts from the train. The train had reportedly been traveling approximately 36 mph prior to the impact.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office Personnel and he was subsequently identified as 39 year old Kenneth Henson, of Denham Springs.
Routine toxicological samples will be obtained from Henson at autopsy. His family reported to DSPD that he had been undergoing emotional issues in the preceding days and had expressed suicidal intentions.
The Denham Springs Police Department was assisted in conducting the investigation by the Canadian National Railroad Police.
