UPDATE: A missing 14-year-old has been found, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
"The juvenile has been found safe and is back with family," authorities said via social media.
ORIGINAL STORY
Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Mia Zeringue, who goes by the name of “Ryan,” was last seen at her family residence in Denham Springs wearing a gray Under Armour hoodie and gray shorts with white stars, authorities said.
Mia was described as approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with lilac hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Mia/Ryan’s whereabouts can call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 ext 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.