LIVINGSTON - I-12 Eastbound inside left lane, (from 1 mile west of the Satsuma Exit to 1/2 mile east of the exit) will have an emergency lane closure from 11:00 am - 10:30 pm tonight Monday, July 1, 2019. At least one lane will be open at all times. This closure is to allow crews to repair catch basins.
Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to LA 63 South back to I-12.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
