BATON ROUGE – The National Weather Service (NWS) flash-flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for 18 parishes in southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish.
“Heavy rainfall is expected across most of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi beginning today and extending ... through early Monday,” the NWS forecast said.
Two to three inches of rain is possible, with four inches possible locally, the forecast said.
According to the NWS’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, here are the levels on the Amite River at 4 p.m.:
• Amite at Denham Springs: 11.42 feet. Flood stage is 29 feet.
• Amite at Port Vincent: 2.31 feet. Flood stage is 4 feet.
• Amite at French Settlement: 1.45 feet. Flood stage is 4 feet.
The NWS said the impact of the rain could include:
• Ponding of water in low-lying areas and in areas of poor drainage.
• Runoff could lead to isolated flash flooding.
• Rises on area rivers and streams.
The Sunday afternoon forecast for Livingston Parish is showers, possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m. then an 80 chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. High temperature of 84. Calm winds becoming southerly at 5 mph.
Sunday night’s forecast is 70 percent chance of thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, low around 75.
Monday’s forecast is a 60 percent chance of rain, possible thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Winds becoming southerly at 5 p.m. High near 88.
