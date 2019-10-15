ALBANY – Funeral services for Albany Police Chief Russell Hutchinson, the longest-serving police chief in Louisiana, will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Albany First Baptist Church.
Hutchinson, 71, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at home with his family present, Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll said.
Masonic Rites Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Last year, Hutchinson was elected to his 11th term as police chief, but in a small town such as Albany, he was more than a public official.
“He was not only my police chief, but a childhood friend,” McCarroll said Monday. “I’ve lived across the street from him since 1978.”
“He was my friend and a special person,” the mayor said. “All of Albany and all of the people involved in law enforcement knew him.
“He was such a wonderful person.”
A graduate of Albany High School, Hutchinson was elected Ward 4 justice of the peace in 1975 at the age of 27.
Hutchinson ran in spring 1978 election for Albany police chief in a race that ended in a tie with incumbent Carlton Staton.
State Commissioner of Elections Jerry Fowler determined two voters were not properly registered.
Hutchinson took office on Sept. 30, 1978, one day after his 30th birthday.
Last November, after winning re-election for his 11th term, Hutchinson reflected about his career in law enforcement.
Hutchinson, who grew up on a dairy farm on Pea Ridge Road (near Blood River Baptist Church), pursued the career in law enforcement when he decided that the construction business wouldn't provide him a steady source of income.
He operated five years with the service of one part-time deputy, which kept him on call seven days a week, Hutchinson said.
The demands Hutchinson faced as the department's sole full-time employee led the town to wire the Police Department phone to his house.
"I worked four years without a break," he said. "I almost quit because I couldn't do anything outside of that ... the money was very tight for the town back then."
Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll became the seventh mayor that Hutchinson worked with after both were sworn in to office in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.