DENHAM SPRINGS – Louisiana State Police has identified the fatality in Thursday’s crash on Interstate 12 as a 58-year-old Hammond woman.
Tommie Todd died in the crash about 12:30 p.m. between the Amite River and O’Neal Lane, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman.
The crash occurred as Todd and her passenger were westbound on I-12 in a 2016 Ford Fusion, Scrantz said.
A 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer was stopped on the right westbound shoulder of I-12, he said.
For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the rear of the Freightliner, Scrantz said.
Todd was properly restrained; however, she sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, the trooper said.
Her passenger also was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, he said.
Impairment on the part of Todd is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis, Scrantz said.
The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured.
He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, Scrantz said.
