Interstate-12 eastbound in Livingston Parish reopened early Monday after a vehicle fire the day before prompted hours-long lane closures, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
A vehicle — reported by WBRZ to be a semi-automatic truck — became engulfed in flames around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on I-12 eastbound between the Juban Road and Satsuma exits, according to DOTD.
One picture from a driver showed the accident to be about two miles west of the Walker/Port Vincent exit on Interstate-12.
The entire roadway was closed at one point as first responders cleared the fiery wreckage, with officials urging motorists to take alternate routes. Later on, only the two right lanes were closed. The closures led to long traffic lines, with vehicles stretched as far back as the Denham Springs exit.
The roadway reopened in the early morning hours Monday.
A video released by WAFB shows a vehicle engulfed in flames. It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.
