LIVINGSTON – A Livingston man faces a second-degree murder count in the Saturday night shooting of a woman, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Errol W. Hicks, 62, is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center with no bond allowed, according to booking records.
The victim has been identified as Carol Hutchinson, 48, a news release said
“LPSO detectives – including those with the LPSO Domestic Violence Division – have been assigned to this case,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. Our investigation is ongoing.’
Detectives continue to process evidence collected in this case, he said.
Deputies were called to the 19,000 block of McLin Road shortly before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
“We know multiple rounds were fired at our crime scene,” Ard said. “This investigation is very much ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 Ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.