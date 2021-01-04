Update: 6 p.m.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released an image of a gold Toyota Tacoma Monday evening that detectives say is tied to their investigation into a shooting incident in Springfield.
Original Story: 2 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield and sent one victim to the hospital, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 stretch of LA Hwy. 43 around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. According to Ard, one victim “was struck twice in the lower extremities” and transported to a local hospital for surgery.
“Detectives continue to work this case,” Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
