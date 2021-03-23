UPDATE (4:15 p.m. Tuesday): A missing 4-year-old girl has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kenslee Varnado was located around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the wooded area near Miller Road and Gum Swamp Road in Livingston, south of Interstate 12. The Sheriff's Office is currently working to reunite Kenslee with her family.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Kenslee is being checked out by medical staff and that she is "alert and seems to be okay."
No other information was provided.
"Appreciate everyone at the LPSO & our first responder partners for focusing on locating this little girl," Ard said. "Thanks to all of you for sharing."
Authorities said the girl was found in the Gum Swamp Road area. Additional information will be provided "momentarily."
ORIGINAL STORY (1:56 p.m. Tuesday)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old, authorities have announced.
The child, Kenslee Varnado, was reported missing around noon Tuesday near Gum Swamp Road and Miller Road in the Town of Livingston, south of Interstate 12.
Authorities described Varnado as approximately 4 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
At this time, all available LPSO resources are being deployed to help locate the missing child, as well as other available first responder partners.
Anyone with information can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
