UPDATE: Livingston Parish Sheriff Ard has confirmed that Rudolph Landry III has been located and is safe.
"We thank you for your time & concern this evening," Ard said.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing June 16.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Rudolph Landry III was last seen along Highway 1019 in the Denham Springs area.
"Family members are closely working with us as they are concerned for Landry’s safety," Ard said.
Landry is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing cut-off blue jean shorts, a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey," and a bandana on his head.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
