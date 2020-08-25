After announcing it would remain open ahead of Hurricane Laura, LSU officials have reversed course and announced the university will now be closed on Wednesday.
“In light of increasing closures occurring around the state, LSU will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, due to Hurricane Laura,” the university said in a statement.
All classes and activities scheduled for Wednesday are cancelled, including virtual/remote classes, except those that are part of the LSU Online Program.
Classes in LSU Online Programs will remain open since these classes are different from the on-campus classes that were moved online due to COVID-19.
This closure includes the University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.
However, all Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center locations on campus (purple PODs) will be open Wednesday for their regular hours.
The LSU EOC will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.
Any updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU’s official social media channels, and officials urge the LSU community to check their university email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency text messages the university may send.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall with Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane around 1 a.m. Thursday.
