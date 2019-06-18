WALKER – Two brothers reported missing Monday night in Walker have been found safe, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the news on its Facebook social media page shortly before 9:30 a.m.
No other details were given except that the boys were found at another residence.
Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders had searched Monday night and Tuesday morning for Jacob Garsee, 12, and Riley Garsee,10.
The boys were last seen just before 6 p.m. Monday near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
“The family contacted us late last night for assistance,” Ard said. “The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work.
“It’s believed they wandered off. The home is near a wooded area,” Ard said before the boys were found.
Glascock Lane is south of Interstate 12, east of Walker South Road. off Glen Ellis Road.
