WALKER – A missing Walker teen has been reunited with her family, according to a spokesman for the Walker Police Department.
The spokesman, Capt. John Sharp, announced the development at 11 a.m. Tuesday on social media.
“(Dakota McDade) is safe and unharmed,” Sharp said.
“Our gratitude goes out to everyone who assisted through their prayers and the sharing of information through social media.”
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the Walker Police Department posted on its Facebook social media page that McDade, 14, was missing.
She had last been seen on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Creekside Apartments, the post said.
She was reported to be wearing black and white shorts, a gray Bethany Church shirt and black jacket.
If anyone knew her location or had any information, they were asked to call the Police Department at (225) 664-3125.
Anonymous tips cold be sent by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the directions.
