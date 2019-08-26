BATON ROUGE – The National Weather Service (NWS) did not extend its flash-flood watch past 7 a.m. Monday for 18 parishes in southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans continued a flood advisory for east-central Harrison County in southeastern Mississippi and southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi, according to its advisory at 7:14 a.m.
The flood advisory will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m., NWS said.
“At 7:13 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms,” NWS said. “This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
“Radar estimates of up to 1 to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with another inch or more possible.”
According to the NWS’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, here are the levels on the Amite River at 7 a.m.:
• Amite at Denham Springs: 11.29 feet. Flood stage is 29 feet.
• Amite at Port Vincent: 1.87 feet. Flood stage is 4 feet.
• Amite at French Settlement: 1.30 feet. Flood stage is 4 feet.
The NWS said the impact of rain could include:
• Ponding of water in low-lying areas and in areas of poor drainage.
• Runoff could lead to isolated flash flooding.
• Rises on area rivers and streams.
Monday’s forecast is an 80 percent chance of rain, possible thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Winds becoming southerly at 5 p.m. High near 88.
