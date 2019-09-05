DENHAM SPRINGS -- An overturned sewer truck shut down a portion of 4-H Club Road in Denham Springs Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened around lunch time and forced the closure to stretch into the evening as a cleanup crew worked at the scene.
According to Denham Springs Emergency Manager Jason Populus, a Denham Springs police officer at the scene explained what led to the crash. The driver of the truck – owned by Tiger Sanitation – went off the right side of the road near the intersection with Vincent Road headed northbound.
The driver overcorrected, running off the other side of the road, and flipped. No other vehicles were involved.
Some of the contents of the truck’s tank spilled into the roadway, requiring a cleanup that stretched into the evening as motorists were redirected to Rushing Road.
Populus said the road would be reopened around 7:30 p.m.
The driver of the truck was ambulatory at the scene but was taken by ambulance to the hospital for precautionary treatment. An update on the nature or extent of his injuries was unavailable.
