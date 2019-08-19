DENHAM SPRINGS -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a Sunday night stabbing in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan “Johnny’” Jarreau, 30, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on aggravated second-degree battery, violation of protective order and a bench warrant, according to Detention Center records.
Bond was set at $20,000.
“Around 3:30 p.m., the male victim reported to us that he had been stabbed and identified his attacker,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The attack occurred at an apartment complex on La. 16.
“Detectives learned the physical assault happened after the suspect was asked to leave,” Ard said. “It was learned he was asked to leave because of an active protective order in place.
“During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife. Jarreau then fled," he said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition, Ard said.
Jarreau was taken into custody and booked into the Detention Center at 1 a.m.
No other details about his arrest were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867)
