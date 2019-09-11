LIVINGSTON – A suspect is in custody in the theft of a Livingston Parish school bus, according to a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Spokeswoman Lori Steele said in a news release shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that Zachary Anderson, 30, of Denham Springs, was in custody.
Her news release and the booking records of the Livingston Parish Detention Center do not say what charges Anderson will face.
Sheriff Jason Ard said earlier Wednesday in a news release that the case involved two buses.
“Two Livingston Parish buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road,” Ard said.
“Around 10 p.m. (Tuesday), someone hopped in one of the buses and drove around. Camera equipment in that bus captured the culprit,” Ard said.
“That bus was then parked back in its original location. The suspect then hopped onto the second bus.
“That bus was recovered (Wednesday) morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates,” Ard said.
The Sheriff’s Office released two photos taken by the bus security camera.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 686-2241 Ext.1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
