The body of a Baton Rouge man was recovered Saturday evening from the Tickfaw River after a boating accident near the mouth of the river, according to the state Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
The state agency identified the victim as Freddie Richardson, 51, of Baton Rouge, according to a news release.
Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot boat when he and the boat’s operator went over a wake, the news release said.
This caused the boat to “violently” turn to the right and Richardson was ejected into the water without wearing a personal flotation device, according to Wildlife & Fisheries.
His body was sent to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, the news release said.
The Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is leading the investigation.
The accident was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 (FD2).
Richardson’s body was recovered at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Wildlife & Fisheries.
FD2, based in Springfield, used two of its fire boats in the search and rescue operation.
Also assisting in the search were Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Manchac Volunteer Fire Department and state Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
