A French Settlement High School senior was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Emalea Sanchez.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 16 in French Settlement between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive, less than a mile from French Settlement High.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Ard confirmed, along with the coroner, that a 19-year-old “died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash.” Authorities have not yet announced what caused the accident.

Shortly after Ard’s statement, Livingston Parish school officials released their own statement confirming that the victim was a high school senior and asking the community to pray “for comfort to all who are hurting.”

No other information on the student was provided.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the student and to the French Settlement High School community at this time,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement. “We would ask that our greater Livingston Parish community join us in offering prayers for comfort to all who are hurting.”

Around the time the school system confirmed the victim was a student, officials from Doyle and French Settlement announced that Tuesday night’s slate of basketball games was being postponed to Thursday, Feb. 10.