WATSON – A Baton Rouge man sought in the Monday slaying of a Watson woman turned himself in late Tuesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that Terrell Anthony, 37, of Carolina Street, Baton Rouge, surrendered. No other details were released.
“Special thanks to our residents, EBRSO, BRPD and all of our law enforcement partners for working with us on this case,” Ard said.
Anthony was being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Tuesday night.
Before his surrender, Ard said Anthony was wanted for first-degree murder and simple robbery.
The victim was identified as Jessica Clark, 31, he said.
“Domestic violence is an all too common occurrence. It can happen to anyone at any time,” Ard said.
The Domestic Violence Unit assisted in the case, he said.
Ard said deputies were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson for a disturbance with shots fired.
“Our deputies arrived to find a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds,” Ard said.
Investigators determined Anthony and Clark were involved in a relationship, he said.
“We know Anthony arrived at the address earlier in the day, held occupants – not the victim at this time – within the residence against their will and physically took their cellphones from them,” Ard said.
While holding the occupants, Clark returned home from a weekend trip and Anthony confronted her, he said.
Clark was shot multiple times and Anthony fled the scene, Ard said.
The victim’s white 2018 Honda Accord was later located at a Denham Springs apartment complex.
Anthony was out on bond after being indicted on second-degree murder in March by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in a fatal shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony is accused of shooting David Walker, 68, on Seneca Street in 2017.
Anyone with information in Clark’s slaying is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.