DENHAM SPRINGS - The original hope was to finish by Friday, but that was already just a hope.
Now, with rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, Gravity Drainage District 1 has announced that the drainage work on La. 1028 (Old River Road) approximately 0.75 miles north of La. 16, between Sage Meadow Drive and Pecan Grove Drive will last longer that originally anticipated.
There is no current timeline for completion said Wesley Kinnebrew, manager of Gravity Drainage District 1.
Closures began at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
To detour around the work zone, northbound motorists can take La. 16 north to La. 64 west back to La. 1028.
Southbound motorists can take La. 64 east to La. 16 south back to La. 1028.
The project is a combination of efforts between Gravity Drainage District 1, the Parish Department of Public Works, and the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The group is replacing a cross-drain across Old River Road, whose previous design had caused over-topping of the road any time it rained for a length of time. The old design caused water to run south, along the road, until it hit a perpendicular cross-drain, which then went under the road.
Unfortunately, the cross-drain struck another perpendicular drainage canal on the opposite side of the road which went north.
The new cross drain will run straight under the road into the drainage pond, and then to the Amite River. There will be no turns.
