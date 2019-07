Rivers and creeks across Livingston Parish were running low leading up to projected Hurricane Barry's arrival.

As of 7 a.m. this morning, the storm's path was shifted west again showing the eye moving through the Acadiana area. The National Weather Service (NWS), however, is forecasting heavy rains on the eastern side of the storm - anywhere from 15" - 20" is expected for Livingston Parish, with isolated pockets up to 25".

After the 10 a.m. update storm update from the National Hurricane Center, many projected crests were shifted upward 20-30%.

Flash flooding remains the major concern as the majority of Livingston Parish is currently under a flash flood warning through Sunday. Barry continues to pick up strength in the Gulf of Mexico as it slowly - 5 miles per hour - moves toward the Louisiana coast.

Many residents are experiencing anxiety and PTSD after the Amite, Comite, Tickfaw, and Natalbany busted their banks in 2016 after an isolated rain event over their respective basins that dropped anywhere from 2'-3' in certain areas.

However, the creeks and rivers in-and-around Livingston Parish have been running low as of late thanks to a few weeks of low rainfall and hot temperatures.

Below is a list of river stages, their 48-hour projections, flood stages, and records (as of 10 a.m.):

AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH

Current stage - 27.67 ft

48-hour crest - 48.5 ft (up from 35.6 ft)

Flood stage - 48 ft

Major flood stage - 53 ft

Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS

Current stage - 10.87 ft

48-hour crest - 38 ft (up from 28.5 ft)

Flood stage - 29 ft

Major flood stage - 39 ft

Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT

Current stage - 2.9 ft

48-hour crest - 11.8 ft (up from 6.3 ft)

Flood stage - 8 ft

Major flood stage - 12 ft

Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Current stage - 2.29 ft

48-hour crest - 9 ft (up from 6.3 ft)

Flood stage - 4 ft

Major flood stage - 8 ft

Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS

Current stage - 3.09 ft

48-hour crest - Still Unknown

Flood stage - 4 ft

Major flood stage - 7 ft

Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)

TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN

Current stage - 0.98 ft

48-hour crest - 19 ft (up from 6.3 ft)

Flood stage - 15 ft

Major flood stage - 21 ft

Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)

TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD

Current stage - 3.13 ft

48-hour crest - Still Unknown

Flood stage - 5 ft

Major flood stage - 6 ft

Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)

NATALBANY AT BAPTIST

Current stage - 3.53 ft

48-hour crest - 18 ft (up from 12.1 ft)

Flood stage - 16 ft

Major flood stage - 25 ft

Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)

Note that these 48-hour projections can change as more rain falls in any given basin, or if Barry shifts paths which will adjust the rain totals. The News will monitor river heights Barry approaches and the rains begin.

Over 60,000 sandbags have been passed out by municipalities, fire departments, and the parish offices in Livingston. You can find a list of those sandbag locations below:

President Donald Trump approved the state's emergency declaration last night, which opens the door for disaster assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. Louisiana's Washington, D.C. delegation inked a letter urging the president to approve the declaration, which he did hours after receiving the letter.