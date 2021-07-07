If the Holden softball team repeats as the Class B champions next spring, they’ll be doing so with a new head coach.
Linzey Bowers, who has been with the program the past five seasons, the past four as head coach, is stepping down.
“It’s definitely a whirlwind of emotions and lots of excitement but also lots of ‘Wow! This is really happening.’ When you have something so great that you are stepping away from, it makes it even harder,” she said Wednesday morning.
Bowers’ wife, Lana, who was an assistant softball coach at Denham Springs High, got a job as a teacher/coach in the San Antonio area.
“A lot of people probably don’t know this, but that’s where my wife is from,” Linzey Bowers said. “She’s from Texas, and she’s been living in Louisiana ever since she went to college in Lafayette. We just decided to move closer to her family and see what Texas has in store for us.”
“It’s happened so fast that I haven’t even had time to sit down and think about a job for me ….,” Bowers continued, noting she started working on an application Tuesday. “School starts in a month, so everything is super rushed. We’re just kind of keeping the faith and trusting God as we take this big step, and whatever’s supposed to happen, wherever I’m supposed to be, I’m a firm believer that it’s going to work out, even though it’s scary.”
Holden principal Kris Rountree thanked Bowers and wished her the best on her new journey.
“It was definitely a big shock, and we just appreciate everything that she’s helped us build with the program, the relationships she’s build with the community,” Rountree said. “It’s just bittersweet.”
“I think we’re all just a little emotional right now and just in shock but … we support her,” Rountree continued. “She was very honest with the administration. The opportunity to move just kind of snowballed from Tuesday to Friday of last week, and with Monday being a holiday, we met (Tuesday), and they want to go ahead and get settled before the school year.”
Linzey Bowers elaborated more on the process.
“It is something before we were even married, we talked about going to Texas, but we both had opportunities here in Louisiana, so you just take the opportunities as they come and you make the most out of them, and I was very fortunate enough to get my first teaching job right out of college at Holden and spend all five years of my teaching and coaching career in one place, which is amazing. That was my plan all along was to be there as long as I was in Louisiana. I didn’t know how long that was going to be. It was something we evaluated every year, and I just wasn’t ready to pull the plug. I wasn’t ready to make the move, but we have two kids now, and you’ve got to look at the future …”
Bowers said she broke the news to the team Wednesday morning.
“We were supposed to have conditioning, but I just didn’t have the heart to tell them to get on the line and run after the news,” Bowers said. “We had a good little talk this morning, and of course they were upset and I was upset. The room was full of emotions, but like I told the girls, I don’t think they’re going to have any problem getting someone extremely qualified to fill the position. Everyone knows the success of the program, and any competitor or any coach that wants to win is going to apply for the job. I think no matter what happens, they’re going to be in good hands. They’ve been playing softball long enough in their lives that they’ll be OK.”
Rountree said Bowers will finish the summer with the Lady Rockets, and she’d like to have a new coach “in place within a couple weeks.”
“She’s (Bowers) actively helping in the search, and we’re putting out feelers right now,” Rountree said. “I think that it could be one of the best jobs in Livingston Parish, whoever’s interested in applying.”
Those interested in the job should contact the school.
The Lady Rockets won three state titles with Bowers as coach, defeating Anacoco 11-6 for the Class B crown in May. It was also Bowers’ 100th win as a head coach.
Bowers was David Knight’s assistant coach when Holden won the state championship in 2017 and took over as head coach the following season, leading Holden to state titles in 2018 and 2019. The Lady Rockets’ shot at a fourth consecutive title was derailed when the season was canceled because of COVID in 2020.
“Man, just to have the amount of success over the past five years,” Bowers said. “I hate saying it because I’ve been there for five years and we have four state championships – COVID. It’s been such a blessing and an opportunity of a lifetime to be just a small part of such a special program, a special group of people (and) the support system at Holden. A lot of things go into the success, and at the end of the day, I was just one small part of that. I’m never going to forget it. It’s something that my kids are going to remember that I’m going to talk about for the rest of my life. Knowing that there are possibly more state championships on the table makes it even harder to walk away, but I’m excited for those kids. I’m excited to see how they finish out their high school careers, and I’m excited to follow the success that they have in the future and even into college, because some of those kids are wanting to go play college ball.”
Rountree pointed out Holden lost just three seniors from this season’s state championship team.
“I feel like they’ve continued the success of our past programs, and we are encouraged that this is just a minor hiccup and that whoever we get will be wiling to continue on the tradition that’s already been built,” Rountree said.
“I told all of the girls I still have all of my family here, so it’s not like I’m disappearing forever,” Bowers said. “I plan to be back, and I plan to be a Rocket supporter for life.”
