Walker principal Jason St. Pierre's comments regarding the departure of volleyball coach Tyler Dixon were quick and to the point.
"I decided to make a change for the betterment of the program, and I wish him well," St. Pierre said Wednesday evening as the Lady Cats warmed up for their match with Denham Springs at Walker.
Mina Williams, a 2009 graduate of Walker and Dixon's assistant coach, was named interim coach will lead the program for the rest of the season.
"I'm not trying to change too much, but I did change a lot at the same time," Williams said. "Taking over like this, I've never been in this position before. I have been a head coach before -- not in volleyball -- but I also know how delicate this situation is. The girls do know me already because I was already in being the assistant, so that helps. They know I'm very passionate. I'm very intense, and they know I care about them."
"I try to just keep as positive an environment as I can to keep pushing forward and to just motivate them to keep working and not look backward," Williams continued. "We're looking at this as we're starting the season over, basically a one-month season. We want to keep pushing our success that we've had. We know there will be rocky roads on the way. This week was one of them, but like I told them tonight, we can learn a lot more from a loss than we can from a win sometimes."
Dixon, who was in his first season as head coach at Walker, confirmed he’s taken a volunteer assistant position at Dillard University on the staff of Lashaunda Spurgeon.
He made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday that read:
"Dillard’s program is one of the best upcoming NAIA programs in the nation, and the new coach and her staff that they have there have done an amazing job really getting in recruits and getting good athletes, good players on campus from all across the country, not only the country, but the world,” Dixon said. “They have some international players, so I’m super excited to get on board with them and start actually getting into the collegiate coaching world.”
“Coaching is my passion,” Dixon continued. “That’s my career. That’s my job, and I’m excited to keep building off of that and just becoming a better coach and hopefully pouring into these programs.”
After spending last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High, Dixon guided the Lady Cats to a 17-6 record.
“I really saw Walker begin to turn around when it comes to upping their skill level and really learning good volleyball on a better level than they have before – really getting accustomed to doing things certain ways that will better their program,” Dixon said. “I really saw that happen, and I really enjoyed watching those girls get better day to day and game to game.”
Dixon said he coached his final game at Walker in last week’s 3-0 loss to Dutchtown.
Williams said the team was informed of Dixon's departure on Friday, and she added a weekend practice for the team before starting this week's schedule.
The Lady Cats lost to Live Oak earlier this week and are 0-4 to start Division I, District 6 play. Denham Springs defeated Walker 3-1 Wednesday.
"I've been changing," Williams said. "I've added people to our varsity roster. I went from a 5-1 to a 6-2. I think that will be good development for next year as well. I think we have the setters to do it. I want to give these girls the best possible chances to win. For the most part, I'm going to try to keep it (changes), but at the same time, I'm going to try to give us best advantage to win because they know, and the end of the day, that's what we're trying to do here, win and be better people ..."
Williams said she's having to rely on her veteran players with the team having a first block PE class while she is in the classroom teaching geometry.
"I can't get over here, so a lot of it is going to be put on my captains and our leadership," Williams said. "I've told them leadership can either make or break our team in that it's not just me, but it's them and that they need to lead always, especially when it's difficult, and this is a difficult situation. I just tried telling them however we look at this, it can be positive or negative. It can be a stepping stone or a stumbling block. I told them the choice is theirs."
Williams said the team has been receptive to the changes she's made in the wake of the coaching shake-up.
"I think the environment has changed this week," she said. "I think anyone who saw us play previous, not that the level of volleyball's gotten any better, but in my opinion, I think they seem to be enjoying themselves more. Not that we're enjoying the losses we took this week, but ... they're enjoying being on the court together. I've seen more celebration and more energy and more enthusiasm from this team this week than I have all the rest of the season put together. That's really nothing that I've done, but these girls have made that choice. I'm proud of them, and I keep telling them that they're stronger than they know and that we will prevail because we're Walker and that's what we do. We find a way or we make one."
Dixon said coaching at Walker will help him in his new role.
“Coaching in Livingston has definitely improved me as a coach …,” Dixon said. “I think that I learned a lot along the way. I think that I became a better coach, and I’m very excited to put those type of things that I’ve learned – different types of mental techniques that I can put to practice with this new journey that I’m going to take on now. I learned a lot. I enjoyed watching Livingston Parish volleyball grow. I enjoyed being a part of that growth, and hopefully it consistently grows from there across Livingston Parish. I can wholeheartedly say I was very proud to watch that and to be a part of that.”
Dixon also spoke highly Walker’s administration.
“Walker’s administration is absolutely amazing,” he said. “They care about their athletes. They care about their programs, like I’ve said before, and they really helped me along the way to get things going at Walker. If I didn’t have the administration that I did have at Walker, I don’t believe that the success that we did accomplish while I was there would have happened.”
