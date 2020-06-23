Many public gathering places, especially those in the service industry that drew large crowds, closed even before Governor John Bel Edwards issued his 'Stay at Home' order.
Urban Air Adventure Park, a national franchise that specializes in active playtime including trampolines, bumper cars, etc., was one of the first to close in the Denham Springs area.
Now, they will be reopening Saturday, June 27 with social distancing and mitigation efforts in mind. All Urban Air park locations are cleaned daily, enforce the six feet of distance rule, and will operate at limited capacity per Phase 2 guidelines.
However, the day before Urban Air is hoping to give back to those who have had to work through the shutdown - essential employees.
"In recognition of the people who have been working tirelessly to keep our communities safe, Urban Air Denham Springs, LA will be hosting a free special event for Essential Employees and their Families on Friday, June 26.
"The event will have staggered start times of 4 PM – 6 PM, 5 PM – 7 PM, and 6 PM – 8 PM," Urban Air said in a press release.
Per Urban Air - essential employees include hospital and pharmacy workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, and "all those people who risked their health to keep everyone safe while we were safer in place."
If you are an Essential Employee or you know of one, click below to reserve space at this free event ----> Click here
"Space is limited so reserve now!" Urban Air says.
