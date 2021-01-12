FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted check-in hall at the airport in Munich, Germany as Germany continues its second lockdown to avoid the further outspread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the U.S. government said it will require airline passengers entering the country to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. It will take effect Jan. 26.