In October, the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will reach out to bee and honey producers to collect information for its Quarterly Colony Loss survey. This survey measures colony losses to determine the stability of the regional bee population and helps monitor health of those hives.
“While Colony Collapse Disorder is a continuing threat, this survey will also identify the hives lost during the winter months. The majority of Louisiana cash crops depend on bee pollination during the growing season, so it is important to start out the season with an understanding of our pollination needs,” said Kathy Broussard, Louisiana State Statistician. “Reports produced from the data collected help address key issues facing the Louisiana apiculture industry such as bee health, competition for apiary sites, and maintaining confidence of consumers and regulators.”
In Louisiana, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) enumerators will survey a sample of local beekeepers. By participating, these producers ensure NASS provides timely, accurate, and objective data which all stakeholders can use to make sound business decisions. Accurate information helps reduces uncertainty and provides reliable facts on bee colony health.
Information provided by respondents for all NASS surveys is confidential by law. NASS safeguards privacy of all responses and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring no individual operation or producer can be identified.
NASS will publish survey results on its website in the Honey Bee Colonies report in August 2024. This and all other NASS reports are available online at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information, please call the NASS Delta Regional Office at (800) 327-2970.
