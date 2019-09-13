SPRINGFIELD -- A multi-vehicle accident that resulted in a fire has forced the closure of both lanes of travel on Interstate 12 westbound near the Springfield exit, according to Louisiana State Police.
The wreck occurred sometime around noon Friday, and smoke could be seen floating above the scene for miles around. It is still unclear what caused the crash and how many vehicles are involved.
State Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible as crews work to clear the scene, State Police said. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, I-12 West is closed at Exit 35 (Pumpkin Center), and motorists are advised to use I-55 North to Hwy. 190 West as an alternate route.
