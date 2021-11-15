The driver of a vehicle that erupted in flames in southern Livingston Parish was not injured, but the vehicle was a "total loss," according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9.
Danielle Lessard, chief of the fire department, said LPFPD9 was dispatched to a fully-involved vehicle fire around 12:40 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle managed to get out in time, but the entire vehicle was lost to the flames.
Lessard said the fire occurred on LA Highway 16 near the Highway 22 roundabout. Other agencies that assisted in the incident were the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and French Settlement police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.