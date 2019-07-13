NEW ORLEANS — Verizon and AT&T are providing unlimited calling, texting and data throughout Tropical Storm Barry for customers.
From Friday through Tuesday, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid, prepaid and small business customers who reside in coastal parts of Louisiana in the path of Tropical Storm Barry.
The 12 parishes affected are: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Martin, Saint Mary and Terrebonne.
Verizon also said it removed data speed cap restrictions for first responders in the path of the storm prior to its landfall throughout the Gulf Coast region.
AT&T Wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas impacted by Tropical Storm Barry will get unlimited talk, text and data access, the company said.
AT&T said it will automatically issue credits and waive additional service charges for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in zip codes within 22 parishes. Those parishes include: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafayette, Acadiana, Iberia, Tangipoha, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Tammamy, West Baton Rouge, St. Landry and Ascension.
Customers in the areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but billing will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges, AT&T said.
AT&T said the offer runs from July 12 through July 18.
