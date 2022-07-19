A new specialized court that aims to help veterans facing legal issues is in need of mentors.
The Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Program, which operates under 21st Judicial District Court, will have its first two mentorship meetings on July 26 and Aug. 2, officials have announced.
The meetings will be held at VFW Post 36352, located at 15800 Demarco Lane in Hammond. Meetings, which will begin at 6 p.m., are open to all veterans interested in becoming a veterans mentor.
In May, local judges announced that they had launched a specialized court to handle cases involving individuals with prior military service, an accomplishment years in the making. The court was made possible after 21st Judicial District Court obtained one of 10 federal grants to get it started.
The local veterans court is one of four of its kind in the state, according to Chief Justice Brenda Ricks.
A hybrid of the current drug and mental health court models, the newest court will serve veterans struggling with addiction, mental illness, trauma-related disorders such as PTSD, and co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders.
The court-supervised program, coupled with intensive treatment and supervision, will help divert veterans from the traditional criminal justice framework, according to its website.
Judge Brian Abels will preside over the veterans court in Livingston Parish, while Judge William Dykes will serve in Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes. The judges won’t receive any extra money for their services, though Ricks noted that “it takes a lot of extra time to do this.”
In May, Abels told The News that veterans who qualify will be able to get certain offenses off their record by completing the 18-month program, which he noted “has been incredibly successful” in other areas.
If the veterans cannot complete the program, they will have to serve their sentences.
“This is an opportunity for a veteran to get a second chance,” Abels said in May. “And if anybody deserves it, it’s a veteran.”
Other entities have jumped on board with the program: The public defender’s office and law enforcement have updated their paperwork to better identify veterans.
Now, the court is in need of mentors to work with veterans in the program. Mentors must have served in the military with an honorable discharge, and they’ll receive special training to work with clients.
While case managers work in jails across the district’s parishes to provide early intervention and to determine candidates for the court, mentors will work with veterans after they’re accepted into the program.
Veterans can volunteer to be mentors by emailing veterans@21stjdc.org or visiting www.21stjdc.org/veterans-treatment-court.
For more information, people can contact coordinator Gerald Laborde at (504) 654-9158 or via email at gerald.laborde@selu.edu. People can also contact Veterans Court case manager Craig Meyer at (985) 747-6766 or via email at cmeyer@21stjdc.org.
