A longtime dream of local judges — one that seemed impossible for years — has become a reality.
The 21st Judicial District Court has implemented a veterans treatment court to handle cases involving individuals with prior military service.
The court-supervised program, coupled with intensive treatment and supervision, will help divert veterans from the traditional criminal justice framework, according to its website.
A hybrid of the current drug and mental health court models, the newest court will serve veterans struggling with addiction, mental illness, trauma-related disorders such as PTSD, and co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders.
This is a voluntary program that includes regular court appearances before a designated judge. It also involves drug and alcohol treatment, random drug testing, support group meetings, educational classes, and community supervision.
Chief Justice Brenda Ricks discussed the veterans court during a recent meeting of Amvets Post 68 in Springfield. Ricks was joined by judges Brian Abels and William Dykes. All three preside in 21st Judicial District Court and will oversee the new veterans program.
While speaking with veterans, Ricks discussed the difficulty in getting the program implemented, something she has sought to accomplish since becoming chief justice in January 2021.
“I was told ‘no’ constantly,” she said. “I was told we could never get a veterans court, but now we do.”
“Y’all have done so much for us,” Ricks said later. “We want to give a little bit back.”
The nation’s first veterans court was established in 2008, with more popping up in multiple states ever since. In Louisiana, the legislature authorized the specialty program in 2014. The upcoming veterans court is one of four of its kind in the state, Ricks said.
But securing money for the program was always the obstacle, Ricks said. To get it funded, the district had to apply for a federal grant, though the odds were heavily against them.
“Ten [grants] were awarded in the whole country, and we got one,” Ricks said, lauding judicial administrator Bo Coxen for securing the grant.
Coxen was also able to get a smaller grant to hire a probation officer.
Ricks said the grant for the court will be good for four years, after which the judicial district will have to seek new funding.
Abels will preside over the veterans court in Livingston Parish, while Dykes will serve in Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes. The judges won’t receive any extra money for their services, though Ricks noted that “it takes a lot of extra time to do this.”
Abels, whose father was a veteran that served in World War II, said a veterans court was one of the campaign promises he made when running for office in 2019. He first learned of it from a veteran he met while attending a high school football game. After researching the program, he quickly got on board.
“This is something we all want to do,” he said. “We think it’s important.”
Abels said veterans who qualify will be able to get certain offenses off their record by completing the 18-month program, which he noted “has been incredibly successful” in other areas.
“This is an opportunity for a veteran to get a second chance,” Abels said. “And if anybody deserves it, it’s a veteran.”
One of the most important components of the program is the mentorship aspect, the judges said. Mentors must have served in the military with an honorable discharge, and they’ll receive special training to work with clients.
While case managers work in jails across the district’s parishes to provide early intervention and to determine candidates for the court, mentors will work with those accepted into the program to keep them on “the straight and narrow,” Abels said.
“I can sit on the bench and preach to them all day,” Abels said. “But if they’ve been deployed and in a combat situation, I can’t help them. But another veteran can.”
Veterans can volunteer to be mentors by emailing veterans@21stjdc.org or visiting www.21stjdc.org/veterans-treatment-court.
“We need veterans to agree to volunteer 18 months of their life,” Ricks said. “We don’t know what y’all have been through. But we want to help them and everyone one of you and we need you to help us.”
Other entities have jumped on board with the program: The public defender’s office and law enforcement have updated their paperwork to better identify veterans, Ricks said.
“This has been a total team effort,” she said.
