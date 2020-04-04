After a grim end to the regular work week with regard to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, Saturday brought a few pieces of good news.

First, Gov. John Bel Edwards recently explained that modeling is based on the number of patients in hospitals as well as available ventilators, and the jump from Friday to Saturday was, relatively, not that bad.

On Saturday, 1,726 individuals were reported in hospitals with 571 ventilators, an increase of 19 and 26 from Friday, respectively.

Second, the governor also informed the public that 200 more ventilators would be heading to Louisiana from the federal strategic stockpile. That brings the total, from the strategic stockpile as well as independent vendors, to nearly 750.

Today, @VP confirmed Louisiana will receive an additional 200 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile in response to the coronavirus pandemic, for a total of 350 ventilators received from the stockpile. #lagov #lalege 📰: https://t.co/kKXdaTja3z — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 4, 2020

"We are grateful to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for keeping Louisiana at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19," the governor said. "I spoke to the Vice President this morning reiterated Louisiana's ongoing needs."

However, the governor reiterated that based on the state's modeling, the state - first in Region 1 (New Orleans) - will exceed the capacity to deliver health care. He added these ventilators will help push that date back, allowing the state "to prolong that inevitable day."

The governor reiterated that the situation will get as worse as Louisiana residents allow it to, continuing to implore individuals to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts - and to follow the stay at home order.

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Disinfect common surfaces at home and work

10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all

Stay six feet away from others in public places

Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue

Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor

Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store

"We know that social distancing efforts will work and will, in fact, flatten the curve," the governor said.

As of Saturday, there were 293 ventilators available in Region 1, with 339 in use.

562 ICU beds were in use, with 177 available.

2,648 regular hospital beds were in use, with 981 available.

The governor said Friday that where Louisiana is, currently, rests just in between 'No mitigation efforts' and 'Effective social distancing.' That sets the state on track for roughly 2,500 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, per day, in Region 1 (New Orleans) sometime around May 15, Department of Health officials said.

According to Department of Health officials, beds and ventilators in the New Orleans area are still expected to be overwhelmed sometime next week. The governor said that the dates given Thursday were Apr. 7 for ventilators and Apr. 10 for beds.

That includes the 1,000 beds that will be set up at the New Orleans Convention Center.

The governor did not specify when and if those April dates will change with the new ventilators.