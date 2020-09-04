The victim of a fatal shooting in the the Town of Livingston this week has been identified, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Darrell Herman Crane, Jr., a 44-year-old from Livingston, has been identified as the person who died following a shooting near the 28,000 block of Herman Simeon Road in Livingston around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
“Our investigation is ongoing at this time pending autopsy results,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Friday morning.
No arrests have yet been made in the case, according to a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
(Editor's Note: This story has been updated after it was incorrectly reported that the victim was 35 years old.)
