A teenager who shot a convenience store worker in an armed robbery attempt in Watson over the weekend is in custody, according to authorities.
The 17-year-old male, whom authorities did not identify by name, was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. The teen faces charges of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.
According to Ard, deputies were dispatched to a store on Springfield Road in Watson around 11 p.m. Saturday. Ard said the suspect entered the store and demanded cash before he and a female clerk engaged in ‘a struggle.’
The clerk was shot in the upper torso and later transported for treatment. Ard said she is in "critical but stable" condition.
The suspect left the store after the shooting but was "quickly" apprehended by detectives, Ard said.
No other information was available.
