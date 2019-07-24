WALKER – A combination of surveillance video, social media and police investigators led to an arrest within one day of a suspect in a home burglary, according to Walker police.

Colin Fitzpatrick, 32, of Ponchatoula, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts of theft, simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and criminal trespass.

“He is being held on a $50,000 bond and additional charges are possible,” said Capt. John Sharp, public information officer.

The burglary occurred Monday on J.R. Drive in Walker, according to Sharp.

“Just after 7 am, the suspect arrived at the victims’ residence driving a very distinctive black pickup truck,” Sharp said. “The suspect then backed the pickup truck down the driveway to the rear of the residence.”

Once the suspect’s vehicle was out of sight, he took his time with the burglary, he said.

“After parking, the suspect got out of the truck and made a phone call, following which he took a utility trailer belonging to the victims and hooked it up to the truck,” Sharp said.

“He then began going through items of property belonging to the victims, selecting what he wanted, and loading the stolen property in the truck and on the trailer.”

By 11 a.m., the suspect finished and left the residence.

When the homeowners returned and discovered the burglary, they called the police and officers learned the residence was equipped with video security cameras, Sharp said.

“The security cameras at the victims’ residence captured most of the suspect’s activities,” Police Chief David Addison said.

Detectives and the Walker Police Special Investigations Unit reviewed the video, which showed the truck the burglar used, what he took and locations where fingerprints and DNA samples could be obtained, Sharp said.

Still photos were prepared with information about the burglary and published at 9:30 p.m. Monday on the Police Department’s social media page.

In two hours, the post had reached more than 30,000 people and police received more than 100 tips, some of which led to the suspect, Sharp said.

Detective Douglas Mincin verified the information from the social media responses, as well as information from other sources, and a warrant was issued for Fitzpatrick, he said.

Mincin, with Ponchatoula Police Department, officers, went to Fitzpatrick’s home, where they found him in a garage sorting items taken during the burglary.

He was arrested without incident and Fitzpatrick admitted to the burglary, Sharp said.