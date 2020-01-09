Warming temperatures during cold months bring their own issues.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans has issued a severe weather forecast for Friday afternoon and into the day Saturday. NWS reports that heavy rainfall and damaging winds are expected as a volatile storm cell sweeps through the area.
The NWS also warned that the threat of "one or two tornadoes" is not off the table.
Local officials ask residents to have multiple ways to monitor the weather, and plan to stay indoors - especially in areas that are prone to flooding due to high rainfall events.
