There is a Slight Risk of Severe Weather across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi late Friday night, west of a McComb to Baton Rouge line, and a Marginal Risk as far east as Interstate 59 and US Highway 45. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threat, but one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The threat of severe weather will actually be the highest during the daytime hours Saturday. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued for your area.