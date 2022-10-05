Walker volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is on the move.
Dixon, who was in his first season as head coach at Walker, confirmed he’s accepted a volunteer assistant position at Dillard University on the staff of Lashaunda Spurgeon.
He made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday that read:
"Dillard’s program is one of the best upcoming NAIA programs in the nation, and the new coach and her staff that they have there have done an amazing job really getting in recruits and getting good athletes, good players on campus from all across the country, not only the country, but the world,” Dixon said. “They have some international players, so I’m super excited to get on board with them and start actually getting into the collegiate coaching world.”
“Coaching is my passion,” Dixon continued. “That’s my career. That’s my job, and I’m excited to keep building off of that and just becoming a better coach and hopefully pouring into these programs.”
After spending last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High, Dixon guided the Lady Cats to a 17-6 record.
“I really saw Walker begin to turn around when it comes to upping their skill level and really learning good volleyball on a better level than they have before – really getting accustomed to doing things certain ways that will better their program,” Dixon said. “I really saw that happen, and I really enjoyed watching those girls get better day to day and game to game.”
Dixon said he coached his final game at Walker in last week’s 3-0 loss to Dutchtown. The Lady Cats lost to Denham Springs earlier this week and are 0-3 to start Division I, District 6 play. Walker hosts Denham Springs on Wednesday.
He said coaching at Walker will help him in his new role.
“Coaching in Livingston has definitely improved me as a coach …,” Dixon said. “I think that I learned a lot along the way. I think that I became a better coach, and I’m very excited to put those type of things that I’ve learned – different types of mental techniques that I can put to practice with this new journey that I’m going to take on now. I learned a lot. I enjoyed watching Livingston Parish volleyball grow. I enjoyed being a part of that growth, and hopefully it consistently grows from there across Livingston Parish. I can wholeheartedly say I was very proud to watch that and to be a part of that.”
Dixon also spoke highly Walker’s administration.
“Walker’s administration is absolutely amazing,” he said. “They care about their athletes. They care about their programs, like I’ve said before, and they really helped me along the way to get things going at Walker. If I didn’t have the administration that I did have at Walker, I don’t believe that the success that we did accomplish while I was there would have happened.”
