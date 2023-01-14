Walker principal Jason St. Pierre said there’s one reason the school hired Greg Castillo as its new volleyball coach.
“We’re trying to elevate our volleyball program to another level in Livingston Parish, and we are bringing in the best coaches in order to do that and give our girls the opportunity to compete and be successful on the court,” St. Pierre said. “He’s definitely the guy to take on that job and to do it, to really bring it to pass. We are excited about it.”
Castillo, most recently the volleyball coach and Vandebilt Catholic, gave an assist to Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold in helping him get to Walker. Castillo drove the Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball team to compete in the Walker Tournament last month so he could visit with Arnold, whom he coached with at Cabrini.
At that time, Arnold informed Castillo that Walker was looking for a volleyball coach.
“Not that I wanted to leave Vandebilt, but I’ve always had offers to go to different schools, and I would always listen,” Castillo said. “If it sounded enticing and all, then I would take it, and that’s what happened with Walker. I met with Jason (St. Pierre) and Joey (Sanchez), the AD, and there were a lot of good things that they were saying. It just made me feel good.”
“I guess I needed a change and still have that drive in me to do well and to improve players and get them to win a state championship,” Castillo continued.
Castillo has won five state volleyball championships at the high school level – three at Cabrini and two and Vandebilt Catholic, including the first volleyball state title in school history at Vandebilt.
“The schools that I was at, they were never powerhouse volleyball schools, but I was fortunate to get some pretty good players and to win state championships,” he said.
It’s a message Castillo shared when met with the Walker volleyball team and their parents Friday.
“What I told the girls and the parents last night is I want to bring them a state championship,” he said. “It’s not for me. It’s for them. I want to see them, and I want them to experience that. That’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives … but I told them it’s not easy because you have a target on your back after that. Everybody wants to knock you off your pedestal. It’s going to take hard work. I told them last night they need to trust me and what I’m going to teach them, and I’m going to trust that they’re going to listen and do what I say. That’s the big thing is listening.”
Castillo also coached collegiately at Xavier and Loyola and was an assistant coach at UNO.
Castillo said he wants Walker players to continue playing with their club teams, and he wants to upgrade the high school team’s schedule.
“We might lose some matches, but if we lose and we get better, then that’s what I need them to do is to get better,” Castillo said. “We want to prepare them for the state championship and all, for the playoffs, and your regular season is to get better to get you ready for the state playoffs.”
Said St. Pierre: “He’s got a plan. He’s executed it at several schools and he’s looking forward to coming to Walker High to bring a successful program to Walker High School. We’re excited about him coming. It’s just his experience. To have a coach of that caliber to have college and high school experience and to be successful at both levels is just exciting, and just the organization and what he wants to do is just incredible.”
Part of that plan includes starting an intramural volleyball program at the junior high level in the Walker area.
“If you can start the off young and teaching them the skills and forming a culture at Walker, then everything should fall in place,” Castillo said.
Castillo said he also has an idea of how he’d like the team to play.
“My style with every team that I have is having good ball control,” he said. “Every skill is just not beating yourself, great defense. In every sport, every coach or every player will always say defense wins games. That’s my thing is having that pursuit and that determination and dedication going after a ball not letting the ball hit the floor and just having fun when they’re out there playing. I want the parents, the fans, the spectators, to see that the girls are having fun and they’re doing well.”
Castillo said he’ll finish out teaching this school year at Vandebilt, and he plans on working with the Walker team on weekends.
“I told them I’m going to try and do some stuff over the weekends with the girls so I can start seeing what I have, what we need to do to get where we need to be to win a state championship,” he said.
Castillo said he’s ready to get started in his new role.
“Jason and Joey made the comment that they wished I could start yesterday, and after meeting with the parents and the players last night, it’s the same thing,” he said. “It rejuvenates you, gets you excited. This is why you like coaching. This is why I’m coaching.”
