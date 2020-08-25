Volunteers will assist the elderly and those with disabilities with preparing sandbags ahead of Hurricane Laura from 7-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Those who need assistance with sandbags can get help at Fire District 3 Station No. 1, located at 930 Government Street in Denham Springs.
City officials are asking people who don’t need assistance to refrain from obtaining sand at this site from 7-9 a.m. Self-service sand piles are available at the Council on Aging parking lot and on Railroad Street behind James’ Drug store.
Laura was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday morning and could reach Category 3 status when it makes landfall on the Gulf coast on Wednesday.
