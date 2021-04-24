There will soon be new construction on Denham Springs High School campus.
A lofty plan of issuing bonds, not to exceed $13 million, to make the first investment in sports facilities on Yellow Jacket campus in over 65 years passed with 76% of the vote, or 1,752 - 565.
The turnout was 8.3%.
There were approximately 1,065 early voters, roughly 4% turnout, with 805 voting 'Yes' and 260 voting 'No.' That was good for a 76% margin, which the 'Yes' votes never relinquished.
The new plan required a renewal of an 8.64 mill tax which has been on the books since 2007, wherein initial tax funds were used to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. The mantra of the 2021 campaign leading up to the Apr. 24 election was 'this is not a new tax.' However, the bond will extend out another 20 years.
Despite years of pushing, poking, and prodding by both school board members and coaches, plans didn't really start coming together until roughly 2015. However, according to Denham Springs School Board member Cecil Harris, those plans were shelved after the flood and did not reappear until 2020, when the payoff of the bonds was imminent.
The remaining six months in 2020 included a visit to the school system's business manager, to discuss what options the Denham Springs district had. The hope is that the bonded funds will go the distance, but if they don't, Harris said, the board will have to wait and see how much money is left over after the match is paid for the post-flood school repairs and construction.
"It was the right time to try, with interest rates so low and the school system's bond rating so high," Harris explained.
With that starting place, Harris had two new paths. First was visiting with each coach who would be affected and asking them for a 'wish list' of improvements or new facilities they'd like to see. Second, Harris and other school board members toured district and local facilities to get an idea of what they might like to see come to their piece of Denham Springs.
A preliminary plan was drawn up by Coleman Architects, of Baton Rouge, which included a new track, baseball field, softball field, and field house.
"There are no final specifications at this time, so there is no final price," Principal Howard explained. "It is part of the plan to include a track around the football field. It will widen the footprint of the football stadium and require some repositioning on its current property.
"Again, final specifications are not set, but this has been needed for a long time - it is not a new idea."
But one hurdle stood in the way of the plan, with Northside Baptist clearing the way to allow the school to buy the tract of land south of their buildings. That purchase will serve as the softball facilities.
With Northside Baptist agreeing to sell the land, the next steps for the school system will be to determine just how far the $13 million can go in construction. The election's success will now commit the district to pursue final drawings and tick off pieces of the wish lists which were put together by the coaches and faculty for the new facilities.
Readers can watch or listen to the five podcasts below conducted by the News. School board member Harris, and four coaches participated in the exercise.
