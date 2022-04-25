Hopes for a new cafeteria, gym, and track-and-field facility in the Albany school district could become a reality if voters approve a proposed half-cent sales tax that’ll be on the ballot this weekend.

The regular election will be held Saturday, April 30, when voters will go to their normal voting precincts. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Early voting wrapped up Saturday, April 23.

There are no parish-wide items on this weekend’s ballot.

Dr. Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany schools on the Livingston Parish School Board, urged people to turn out for the vote, which is only open to those living in the Albany School Taxing District.

The half-cent sales tax would be used for “much-needed” Albany construction projects and is estimated to raise between $200,000 and $300,000 annually for the Albany School Tax District, according to Gregoire.

“This funding will make a big difference in the Albany School District’s ability to address facility needs,” Gregoire said in a statement.

The item was originally set to be on the ballot last November, along with a proposed millage. Combined, Gregoire hoped the two funding sources would’ve helped pay for the construction of a new elementary school in the rapidly growing district.

But the vote was ultimately pushed back to April due to Hurricane Ida, which struck the state last August and moved directly through Livingston Parish, with the brunt of the storm affecting the eastern side of the parish.

And with the recent rise in construction costs, Gregoire opted to drop the proposed millage and settle on the half-cent sales tax to build new facilities and upgrade existing ones.

Gregoire noted that everyone pays “an equal share” with a sales tax and that it pertains to anyone spending money inside the district, whether they live there or not. Online shopping is also included.

“Albany, historically, is between 60-75 percent free and reduced lunch,” Gregoire said recently in an interview with The News. “So when you go by home values, we don’t have a lot of very expensive homes, and the homestead exemption kicks out a bunch of people.

“So when you do a millage, only a small part of the Albany population pays everything, which is why we went away from millage and went to sales tax. Everyone pays an equal share with a sales tax.”

All of the funds from the tax will remain in the Albany School District. The school construction projects would include a new middle school gym, a new track and field facility for all grade-level athletes, and a new elementary cafeteria.

New classrooms would also be included in the gym and cafeteria projects, which Gregoire said would be the first two projects to begin if the tax is approved.

“This will be a community benefit,” Gregoire said.

The need to renovate the cafeteria situation at Albany Upper and Lower elementary schools “is more than evident and has been for a while,” Gregoire said. Currently, the neighboring schools utilize the same space, with lunch time spanning a huge chunk of the day to cover all the students from both campuses.

If approved, Gregoire said the half-cent sales tax would allow the district to build a new cafeteria and upgrade the existing one to separate lunch time for both schools.

“This would result in two separate cafeterias,” Gregoire said. “And it will allow kids to go to lunch at the same time to shorten that window for lunch. Some kids are starting at 10 [a.m.] and ending at 1 [p.m.]. If you’re a first grader and eat at 10 and get home at 3, that’s a long time between meals.”

A new gym for the middle school is also something the area needs, Gregoire said. When Albany Middle was first built, a portion of the campus’ property — known as “The Hill” — was allocated specifically for a gym, but the lack of funds has kept school leaders from seeing that come to fruition.

“We’ve never had the money to do it,” Gregoire said.

A new track-and-field facility for all grade-level athletes would be the third big project, Gregoire said. The track and field would be built around the existing football practice field and could be used for both in-school and after-school activities, Gregoire said.

But it won’t only be for Albany’s use, Gregoire noted: It’ll be open to schools on the east side of Livingston Parish, such as those in nearby Holden and Springfield.

“The only facilities students on this side of the parish can use are in Denham, Walker, or Ponchatoula,” Gregoire said. “This will be much closer for everyone on the east side to go to.”

As with any proposed tax, Gregoire said there are some people who are for and some people who are against. But he noted that shoppers already pay half-cent sales taxes in neighboring districts and that the proposed tax would allow the Albany school district to collect from local spending.

Gregoire also said that, if passed, the half-cent sales tax would fund needs that community members have mentioned “for years.”

“All of the dollars earned from this half-cent project will remain in the Albany School District, and those construction projects we are proposing are much needed and have been asked for by local citizens for some time,” Gregoire said.

For more information on the proposition, visit www.lpsb.org.