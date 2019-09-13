WATSON - The rumors were true.
For months, the citizens of Watson have been asking about a potential Waffle House coming to their area. Waffle House corporate, specifically the real estate division, had been quiet on the issue.
Now, a commercial sign has gone up next to Story's in Watson signaling the impending arrival of the restaurant.
Details were sparse from Waffle House corporate on Friday, signaling only that they would be focused on completing the commercial permit process quickly and the location would have the modern design. Square footage was not disclosed at the time.
The News has requested permitting documents from the parish to try and get specific details.
