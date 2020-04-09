These are strange times as citizens and the economy deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The situation has been dire for many restaurants and entertainment venues, as Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation to close many of them down or limiting the way in which they do business.
But some restaurants refused to back down.
Walk-On's, for example, continued to offer curbside pick up for customers interested in their food. They've now expanded this model, dubbed 'Grocery To-Geaux,' that allows some residents a one-stop shop while they're trying to stick to the stay at home order - which allows just one essential trip.
"Walk-On's is now selling all your favorite items plus everything else." the new menu says, "To place an order ahead of time, call your nearest location.
"Curbside pickup only."
The menu features a large selection of 'Take & Bake' items included Crazy Chicken Pasta, soup sides, and Walk-Ons' famous Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding.
The location will also be selling regular beverages, and alcohol - which includes a mimosa kit, individual wines, "build your own" 6-packs of beer, and frozen margaritas.
Market items include po-boy bread, buns, and pasta.
However, the kick to Walk-On's new 'Grocery To-Geaux' menu is their 'paper products' section, an attempt to make sure they meet all "essential" needs when customers leave the house.
It includes hot commodities such as one roll of toilet paper for $2 (commercial size), gloves, cups, and paper towels.
You can find a picture of the menu below.
Walk-On's Juban Crossing asks customers to call ahead of time to place an order, as curbside assistance is all that is currently available. Call ahead to 225-243-7543.
