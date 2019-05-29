DENHAM SPRINGS -- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to identify a brazen thief who committed his crime through a restaurant’s drive-through window, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
The suspect stopped at the drive-through window of a Denham Springs fast-food restaurant — on foot, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“While there, he forced open that window,” Steele said. “After gaining access, he reached in and grabbed the victim’s purse.”
A surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured the crime, and detectives have released photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
