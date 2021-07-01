Due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend, the City of Walker has cancelled its upcoming Independence Day celebration.
Live music, fun activities, and a lively fireworks display to cap off the night were slated to take place at Sidney Hutchinson Park beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
But in a statement, city officials cited a weather forecast predicting an 80-percent chance of rainfall in their decision to nix the event.
“The Walker area has been inundated lately with tremendous amounts of rainfall, and a lot of the parking area for this venue is in grass fields,” officials said. “The grass fields are saturated due to the excessive rainfall, which has rendered them unusable for this event.”
City officials said the live music portion of this event has been rescheduled for Oct. 30, 2021, for the Fall Festival. The fireworks display has also been pushed back to Dec. 18, 2021, for the city’s Christmas Parade and “Santa at the Park” event.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this decision has created,” officials said in a statement.
