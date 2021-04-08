Walker High has reached the championship round.
After defeating Denham Springs High in their semifinal matchup, Walker High will now face Liberty Magnet High to determine the winner of Neighbors Federal Credit Union’s annual Mascot Madness social media contest.
Voting starts at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, and is open for 24 hours. The winning school will receive $1,500 — not to mention the Mascot Madness trophy — while the runner-up will get $500.
There are three ways for people to vote:
-- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NeighborsFCU/
-- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neighborsfcu/
-- Twitter: https://twitter.com/neighborsfcu
Participating schools in the tournament also take part in Neighbors’ Mascot Checking Program, which gives money back to the school for each debit card swipe. The program has raised $163,556 for Mascot schools, which include three in Livingston Parish (Denham Springs High, Live Oak High, and Walker High).
In addition to receiving contributions generated from the checking account program, the participating schools are invited to annually select a graduating student to receive a Neighbors Way Scholarship. Thus far, the foundation has awarded $95,000 in scholarships.
The third and final component of the Mascot Program is providing complimentary financial education to the students. Neighbors FCU’s financial literacy coordinator makes regular appearances to each school, and Neighbors provides financial literacy curriculum to the schools free of charge.
Neighbors also has financial literacy centers at Walker High School and Denham Springs High School.
