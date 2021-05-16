More than 300 seniors received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony celebrating the Walker High Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16.
The ceremony was held on the school’s football field, with family and friends filling the stands.
Along with remarks from Principal Jason St. Pierre, the ceremony featured several seniors who spoke, including Class Vice President Caitlyn Foret (Pledge of Allegiance), Class President Jordan Pool (invocation), Sydni Seighman (commencement address), and Finley Westmoreland (commencement address).
Approximately 113 students were also recognized for graduating with honors.
Listed below are the names of all Walker High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Davis Acosta-Ruckman
Gavin Adams
Madeleine Aime*
Julkyrion Alexander
Dahlia Alkadi*
Ayla Allen*
Cydnee Allen
Lillian Allen#
Olivia Allen
Seth Allen
Jalon Anderson
Axel Angel
Nicholas Arceneaux
Avery Archer*
Virginia Ard*
Cari Arnett
Karleigh Atol
Aubry Azlin
Evin Baiamonte
Olivia Baker#
Luke Bales
Taylor Ballard
Leah Bandy
Joshua Basham
Jaime Batiste
Ethan Bell
Reaghin Bencaz#
Genesis Bennie
Zakary Bergeron
Jacob Bernard
Blaze Berthelot*
Abigail Boice#
Grant Bourgeois*
Alexis Boyd
A'mya Branch
Caleb Braun
Arianna Bretz*
Tristan Bridges#
Emmajae Brooks
Zyranue Brumfield
Colvin Burroughs
Beaux Bushnell
Ian Campbell
Brandon Cannon
Joshua Cantu#
Kaylee Carlile
Nathan Cartier
Camden Carver#
Tye Chambers
Ethan Clinesmith*
Rahiem Cole
Seth Coleman*
Kentrell Collins
Michael Collins, Jr.
Gavin Coombes
Jayden Cooper
Jaxon Corkern*
Bryce Corley#
Alexis Coulon*
Michael Courtney, Jr.
Antasia Courville
Ian Cox
Rory Craft
Garrett Crawford
Madyson Crawford
Matthew Crawford
Connor Crenshaw
Shelby Cromwell
Abigail Crotwell
Alyssa Crousillac
Cameron Crow
Jessie Crowell
Luis Cruz Vega
Rikki Cubbedge#
Isabella Curtin
Kaleb Cutno
Brock Darbonne#
Elise Darden
Jamie Davis
Thor Debetaz#
Nikolas Diaz
Darlyn Diaz Brito
Abby Dibble*
Catherine Douglas*
Jordan Doyle
Emily Drake
Ashlyn Ducote
Marcus Dukes
Marlon Dukes
Gabryel Duncan*
Izaak Dunlap
Nathan Durnin
Abrianna Dykes
JaTyrian Dyson
Madison Earls
Michael Echols
Gabriel Edmonston
Grant Edwards*
Hailey Elliott
Matthew Ellis
Albreonna Emery*
Kaleigh Englert
Carley Estes
Dustin Eusey
Luke Ferachi#
Noel Fernandez, Jr.
Anna Ferrand*
Cole Ferraro
Sydney Fields
Evyn Fitzgerald*
Anna Fitzpatrick
Chloe Forbes
Paige Forbes#
Caitlyn Foret*
Tyler Foster*
Olivia Fredricks
Mitchell Gallman#
Hunter Gant
Bradford Garafola
Claire Gard*
Rhiannon Gaudin
Frankie Germany
Kendall Geter
Jalynn Gilmore
Maverick Girouard
James Glass
Mason Glass
Cameron Gomez
Ethan Gouner
Lauren Graham*
Nicholas Graves#
Malia Gray
Emma Green#
Justin Green*
Chloe Griffin#
Zoe' Griffin
Garrison Guillot*
Jolie Gunter*
Tarra Guyer
Angel Hallford
Ashley Hano
Gavin Harris
Paige Harris
Hannah Hartmann*
Ella Hatcher
Chelsey Haynes*
Christina Hebert
Gage Hebert
Rhett Hebert#
Maycie Helton*
Madalynn Henry*
Megan Hermesch
Anna Hill
Son-Shine Hill*
Kaylee Hillen
Jessica Hodges
Grace Holt#
Cheyenne Hoover
Ashlyn Hopkins
Kadence Hopkins
Jessica Horn*
Amber Houghton*
Colton Howell
Ethan Hymel
Gabriel Inman
Delana Jackson
Jesse James
Stephen James
Keeli Janes#
Matthew Jeavons
Christian Johnson
Christopher Johnson, Jr.
David Jones
Haylie Joseph
David Kalaj
Caidan Kelley
Joshua Kennedy
Melanie Key*
Baylee Kimbel#
A'Naja King
Logan King
Remington Knapp
Jonathan Knight
Katelyn Lacy#
Miranda Laiche#
Keith Landry, Jr.
Faye Langhart
Savannah Languirand
Shawn Languirand
Emma LeBlanc*
Adam LeClercq
Michael Lessard
Braylan Lewis
Matthew Lienemann
Devin Lockhart
Sophie Mangus*
Alysia Mann
Jace Martello
Jade Martello
Katie Martin
Tammy Martin
Cody Matherne
Peyton Matherne*
Trevor Matherne
Derek Mayeaux
Chloe McDaniel
Hayden McKenzie
Gabrielle McMasters*
Mason McMorris*
Emily McNemar
Drego Meade
Bailey Meaux*
Jasmin Mecklenburg
Aubree Melancon*
Samantha Melchior
Kylie Meliet*
Peyton Melson
Hayden Merritt
Alyssa Metz*
Brecken Meyer
Lauren Meyers
Joshua Miller
Kameron Miller
Victrell Mims
Devin Mitchell
Jaylen Mitchell
Broderick Montgomery*
Brianna Moore#
Madison Morales
Amelia Moran
Steven Moreno
Morgananne Morgan#
McKinley Morris
Blake Morse
Landon Mulkey
Madison Mullins
Spencer Murray
Destiny Myers
Jovun Myles
Shane Naquin, Jr.
Nathan Neale
Londyn Nerio
Sydney Nester*
Jadyn Nicholson*
Seth Noble
Ethan Nodine
Selena Nodine
Erin Norton
Maddison Oakes*
Ian Olson
Aliyah Ordoyne
Raven Orso*
Katelynn Ousley-Kirby
Dreux Palmer
Gabrielle Palmer
Ramie Palmer#
Taylor Palmer
Destiny Parker
Wesley Patton
Christopher Pearson
Gerald Pearson
Lauren Pelas
Anthony Pereira
Dakota Philpot#
Tiarra Pierce
Jaylon Pitts
David Ponce
Jordan Pool*
Olivia Porter#
Cameron Pounders
Haleigh Pourciau*
Imani Preston
Colby Prettelt
Brenden Prouty
Jose Quintana
Riley Rabun
Benjamin Ramezanloo
Brooklynn Ray
Blake Reams
Logan Reardon
Christian Reese
Ryan Reine*
Maverick Resner#
Peyton Richard*
Robert Richard
Eloura Riewerts*
Payton Riley#
Isabella Robeaux#
Dalton Roberson
Kyleigh Robertson#
Nia Robinson
Jansson Rodriguez-Cruz
Joshua Roquemore#
Blake Ross
Sarah Ross
Jason Rossin
Ricky Rossin III
Abby Rossnagel*
Sydney Roy*
Stephen Ruckman III
James Rutherford
Skylar Sanchez*
Kaylyn Sanders
Landon Sanders
Corban Saucier*
Ayanna Scott*
Matthew Segura
Sydni Seighman*
Ashley Shaffett
Timothy Sheehan
Savannah Shelton#
Mia Sibley
Savannah Simoneaux
Alicia Slaughter
Bailey Smith
Kyndall Smith*
Parker Smith
Victoria Smith
Mackenzie Spangler*
Joshua Spitzer#
Gabriel Stafford#
Christopher Steele
Alyssa Stewart*
Destiney Street
Tylor Strother
Aron Tapalla*
Hannah Tate
Lane Taylor
Taylor Thibodeaux
Brian Thomas
J'Niya Thomas
T'Niya Thomas
Alayjah Thompson
Jason Thompson#
Rodrick Thompson, Jr.
Marianne Thoms
Nicool Tintaya-Lavado
Kaelyn Torres*
Darron Townley
Allison Tucker*
Jasper Turner
Kylee Vautrot*
Elizabeth Verneuille
Timothy Verrette
Rayant Vilorio
McKenzie Wadsworth#
Lillian Waguespack*
Mackenzie Walker#
Heidi Wallace
Kassie Wascom
Kostin Wascom
Mia Wascom
Madeline Watson*
Tanner Watson
Hannah Weir*
David Welch
Matthew Wesley
Finley Westmoreland*
Kobe Wheeler*
Madelynn White
Aaliyah Wilkinson
Caden Wilkinson
Kelsey Wilkinson
Keri Wilkinson#
Jaden Williams
Jamel Williams
Joe Williams III
Peyton Williams
Alexander Wills
Falon Wilson
Garret Wilson
Zionne Wilson
Haleigh Windstein#
Kameron Woods
Krista Zeko
Madison Ziegler#
Zach Zimm
