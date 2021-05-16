Walker High Class of 2021
A graduation ceremony celebrating the Walker High Class of 2021 was held on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

More than 300 seniors received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony celebrating the Walker High Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16.

The ceremony was held on the school’s football field, with family and friends filling the stands.

Along with remarks from Principal Jason St. Pierre, the ceremony featured several seniors who spoke, including Class Vice President Caitlyn Foret (Pledge of Allegiance), Class President Jordan Pool (invocation), Sydni Seighman (commencement address), and Finley Westmoreland (commencement address).

Approximately 113 students were also recognized for graduating with honors.

Listed below are the names of all Walker High graduates this year.

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Davis Acosta-Ruckman

Gavin Adams

Madeleine Aime*

Julkyrion Alexander

Dahlia Alkadi*

Ayla Allen*

Cydnee Allen

Lillian Allen#

Olivia Allen

Seth Allen

Jalon Anderson

Axel Angel

Nicholas Arceneaux

Avery Archer*

Virginia Ard*

Cari Arnett

Karleigh Atol

Aubry Azlin

Evin Baiamonte

Olivia Baker#

Luke Bales

Taylor Ballard

Leah Bandy

Joshua Basham

Jaime Batiste

Ethan Bell

Reaghin Bencaz#

Genesis Bennie

Zakary Bergeron

Jacob Bernard

Blaze Berthelot*

Abigail Boice#

Grant Bourgeois*

Alexis Boyd

A'mya Branch

Caleb Braun

Arianna Bretz*

Tristan Bridges#

Emmajae Brooks

Zyranue Brumfield

Colvin Burroughs

Beaux Bushnell

Ian Campbell

Brandon Cannon

Joshua Cantu#

Kaylee Carlile

Nathan Cartier

Camden Carver#

Tye Chambers

Ethan Clinesmith*

Rahiem Cole

Seth Coleman*

Kentrell Collins

Michael Collins, Jr.

Gavin Coombes

Jayden Cooper

Jaxon Corkern*

Bryce Corley#

Alexis Coulon*

Michael Courtney, Jr.

Antasia Courville

Ian Cox

Rory Craft

Garrett Crawford

Madyson Crawford

Matthew Crawford

Connor Crenshaw

Shelby Cromwell

Abigail Crotwell

Alyssa Crousillac

Cameron Crow

Jessie Crowell

Luis Cruz Vega

Rikki Cubbedge#

Isabella Curtin

Kaleb Cutno

Brock Darbonne#

Elise Darden

Jamie Davis

Thor Debetaz#

Nikolas Diaz

Darlyn Diaz Brito

Abby Dibble*

Catherine Douglas*

Jordan Doyle

Emily Drake

Ashlyn Ducote

Marcus Dukes

Marlon Dukes

Gabryel Duncan*

Izaak Dunlap

Nathan Durnin

Abrianna Dykes

JaTyrian Dyson

Madison Earls

Michael Echols

Gabriel Edmonston

Grant Edwards*

Hailey Elliott

Matthew Ellis

Albreonna Emery*

Kaleigh Englert

Carley Estes

Dustin Eusey

Luke Ferachi#

Noel Fernandez, Jr.

Anna Ferrand*

Cole Ferraro

Sydney Fields

Evyn Fitzgerald*

Anna Fitzpatrick

Chloe Forbes

Paige Forbes#

Caitlyn Foret*

Tyler Foster*

Olivia Fredricks

Mitchell Gallman#

Hunter Gant

Bradford Garafola

Claire Gard*

Rhiannon Gaudin

Frankie Germany

Kendall Geter

Jalynn Gilmore

Maverick Girouard

James Glass

Mason Glass

Cameron Gomez

Ethan Gouner

Lauren Graham*

Nicholas Graves#

Malia Gray

Emma Green#

Justin Green*

Chloe Griffin#

Zoe' Griffin

Garrison Guillot*

Jolie Gunter*

Tarra Guyer

Angel Hallford

Ashley Hano

Gavin Harris

Paige Harris

Hannah Hartmann*

Ella Hatcher

Chelsey Haynes*

Christina Hebert

Gage Hebert

Rhett Hebert#

Maycie Helton*

Madalynn Henry*

Megan Hermesch

Anna Hill

Son-Shine Hill*

Kaylee Hillen

Jessica Hodges

Grace Holt#

Cheyenne Hoover

Ashlyn Hopkins

Kadence Hopkins

Jessica Horn*

Amber Houghton*

Colton Howell

Ethan Hymel

Gabriel Inman

Delana Jackson

Jesse James

Stephen James

Keeli Janes#

Matthew Jeavons

Christian Johnson

Christopher Johnson, Jr.

David Jones

Haylie Joseph

David Kalaj

Caidan Kelley

Joshua Kennedy

Melanie Key*

Baylee Kimbel#

A'Naja King

Logan King

Remington Knapp

Jonathan Knight

Katelyn Lacy#

Miranda Laiche#

Keith Landry, Jr.

Faye Langhart

Savannah Languirand

Shawn Languirand

Emma LeBlanc*

Adam LeClercq

Michael Lessard

Braylan Lewis

Matthew Lienemann

Devin Lockhart

Sophie Mangus*

Alysia Mann

Jace Martello

Jade Martello

Katie Martin

Tammy Martin

Cody Matherne

Peyton Matherne*

Trevor Matherne

Derek Mayeaux

Chloe McDaniel

Hayden McKenzie

Gabrielle McMasters*

Mason McMorris*

Emily McNemar

Drego Meade

Bailey Meaux*

Jasmin Mecklenburg

Aubree Melancon*

Samantha Melchior

Kylie Meliet*

Peyton Melson

Hayden Merritt

Alyssa Metz*

Brecken Meyer

Lauren Meyers

Joshua Miller

Kameron Miller

Victrell Mims

Devin Mitchell

Jaylen Mitchell

Broderick Montgomery*

Brianna Moore#

Madison Morales

Amelia Moran

Steven Moreno

Morgananne Morgan#

McKinley Morris

Blake Morse

Landon Mulkey

Madison Mullins

Spencer Murray

Destiny Myers

Jovun Myles

Shane Naquin, Jr.

Nathan Neale

Londyn Nerio

Sydney Nester*

Jadyn Nicholson*

Seth Noble

Ethan Nodine

Selena Nodine

Erin Norton

Maddison Oakes*

Ian Olson

Aliyah Ordoyne

Raven Orso*

Katelynn Ousley-Kirby

Dreux Palmer

Gabrielle Palmer

Ramie Palmer#

Taylor Palmer

Destiny Parker

Wesley Patton

Christopher Pearson

Gerald Pearson

Lauren Pelas

Anthony Pereira

Dakota Philpot#

Tiarra Pierce

Jaylon Pitts

David Ponce

Jordan Pool*

Olivia Porter#

Cameron Pounders

Haleigh Pourciau*

Imani Preston

Colby Prettelt

Brenden Prouty

Jose Quintana

Riley Rabun

Benjamin Ramezanloo

Brooklynn Ray

Blake Reams

Logan Reardon

Christian Reese

Ryan Reine*

Maverick Resner#

Peyton Richard*

Robert Richard

Eloura Riewerts*

Payton Riley#

Isabella Robeaux#

Dalton Roberson

Kyleigh Robertson#

Nia Robinson

Jansson Rodriguez-Cruz

Joshua Roquemore#

Blake Ross

Sarah Ross

Jason Rossin

Ricky Rossin III

Abby Rossnagel*

Sydney Roy*

Stephen Ruckman III

James Rutherford

Skylar Sanchez*

Kaylyn Sanders

Landon Sanders

Corban Saucier*

Ayanna Scott*

Matthew Segura

Sydni Seighman*

Ashley Shaffett

Timothy Sheehan

Savannah Shelton#

Mia Sibley

Savannah Simoneaux

Alicia Slaughter

Bailey Smith

Kyndall Smith*

Parker Smith

Victoria Smith

Mackenzie Spangler*

Joshua Spitzer#

Gabriel Stafford#

Christopher Steele

Alyssa Stewart*

Destiney Street

Tylor Strother

Aron Tapalla*

Hannah Tate

Lane Taylor

Taylor Thibodeaux

Brian Thomas

J'Niya Thomas

T'Niya Thomas

Alayjah Thompson

Jason Thompson#

Rodrick Thompson, Jr.

Marianne Thoms

Nicool Tintaya-Lavado

Kaelyn Torres*

Darron Townley

Allison Tucker*

Jasper Turner

Kylee Vautrot*

Elizabeth Verneuille

Timothy Verrette

Rayant Vilorio

McKenzie Wadsworth#

Lillian Waguespack*

Mackenzie Walker#

Heidi Wallace

Kassie Wascom

Kostin Wascom

Mia Wascom

Madeline Watson*

Tanner Watson

Hannah Weir*

David Welch

Matthew Wesley

Finley Westmoreland*

Kobe Wheeler*

Madelynn White

Aaliyah Wilkinson

Caden Wilkinson

Kelsey Wilkinson

Keri Wilkinson#

Jaden Williams

Jamel Williams

Joe Williams III

Peyton Williams

Alexander Wills

Falon Wilson

Garret Wilson

Zionne Wilson

Haleigh Windstein#

Kameron Woods

Krista Zeko

Madison Ziegler#

Zach Zimm

